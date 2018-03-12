Nina Dobrev to Lead CBS Comedy Pilot Fam in First Regular TV Role Since TVD

Nina Dobrev is sinking her teeth back into television with her first series-regular role since departing The Vampire Diaries in 2015.

Dobrev will topline the CBS comedy pilot Fam, written by Corinne Kinsbury and Scott Ellis, our sister site Deadline reports. The potential series follows a young woman named Clem (Dobrev) who agrees to let her younger half-sister Shannon (Odessa Adlon) live with her and her fiancé Jay to get away from their disaster of a dad.

Described as “grounded, deeply funny, quick-witted and outspoken,” Clem is a former hot mess who has since turned her life around. She’s thrilled to be marrying Jay, the love her life, though it turns out she hasn’t been completely honest with him. He thinks her father is dead, but the truth is that she’s just that embarrassed of him. When Shannon shows up looking for a place to stay, Clem’s cover — and possibly her relationship — is blown.

Since parting ways with The Vampire Diaries, Dobrev shifted her focus to the big screen, appearing in films like The Final Girls, xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Flatliners. She also guest-starred in an episode of Workaholics and returned for the series finale of TVD.

