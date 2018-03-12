Nicole Kidman to Star in HBO Limited Series The Undoing, Reuniting With BLL Writer and EP David E. Kelley

Is it fair to call Nicole Kidman a TV star now?

The Big Little Lies Emmy winner has signed on to star in the HBO limited series The Undoing, which will reunite her with writer David E. Kelley, TVLine has learned. Kidman will play Grace Sachs, a successful therapist on the verge of publishing her first book. But her life is rocked by a series of tragedies: a violent death, the disappearance of her husband and “a chain of terrible revelations” about the man she thought she knew.

Kelley will write the psychological thriller, based on the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel You Should Have Known, and serve as showrunner. He also wrote all seven episodes of the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies, which won an Emmy for Kidman last year in the role of abused wife Celeste Wright. (HBO announced in December that both Kidman and Kelley will return for Season 2 of Big Little Lies as well.)

“David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its center,” Kidman said in a statement. “I’m excited and honored to continue collaborating with HBO and David E. Kelley.”