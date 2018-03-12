Reese Witherspoon/Kerry Washington Limited Series Lands at Hulu

Count this as a huge victory for Hulu in the Great Streaming Wars: The streaming service has landed the buzzy Reese Witherspoon/Kerry Washington limited series Little Fires Everywhere with a straight-to-series order, TVLine has learned.

The series, first announced earlier this month, is based on the Celeste Ng bestseller and will star Witherspoon and Washington. (The duo will both serve as executive producers as well.) It’s set in the upscale community of Shaker Heights, Ohio, in the 1990s and follows what happens after a single mother and her teenage daughter rent a home nearby. Liz Tigelaar (Casual) will write the series and serve as showrunner.

“Celeste wove a beautiful, riveting story that spoke to all of us, and when we heard the vision Reese, Kerry and Liz have for the series, we knew immediately that we had to bring it to Hulu,” Hulu chief content officer Joel Stillerman said in a statement. “We’re honored to bring this powerful story to the screen with Hello Sunshine, in their first studio project. This is exactly the type of compelling and culturally relevant content that embodies our Hulu Originals brand.”