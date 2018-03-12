Leslie Bibb to Join Alyson Hannigan in ABC Comedy Pilot Man of the House

Now this is what we call a sister act: Leslie Bibb has signed on to star alongside Alyson Hannigan in the ABC sitcom pilot Man of the House, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

The Popular and GCB alum will join Hannigan to play recently divorced sisters who move in together to raise their children under one roof, with the eldest son serving as the de facto “man of the house.” Bibb’s character Charli is described as “a beautiful, narcissistic, possibly sociopathic man-eater who wakes up every morning looking for a fight because it’s the only thing that makes her feel alive.” (Well, then!)

Hannigan signed on earlier this month to headline the multi-cam comedy, which boasts Scandal star Kerry Washington as an executive producer. Vijal Patel (black-ish, The Middle) and Frank Pines (Baby Daddy) will pen the pilot, with It’s Always Sunny veteran Richie Keen directing.

Bibb and ABC go way back: She starred in the short-lived comedy GCB in 2012, and currently recurs on the network’s American Housewife. Her big break came when she played cheerleader Brooke McQueen in The WB’s 1999-2001 comedy Popular. Her recent TV credits include The Odd Couple, About a Boy and The League.