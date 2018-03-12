Jane the Virgin: Gina Rodriguez Alludes to the Show Ending With Season 5

Jane Gloriana Villanueva could be facing the biggest deadline of her life.

Speaking at the Create & Cultivate and Fossil Women To Watch pop-up in Austin, Texas on Sunday, the star and co-executive producer of Jane the Virgin suggested that her show could end after a fifth season, though it should be noted that The CW has yet to order the show beyond Season 4.

“When it came to directing Jane, as the star of the show — as a woman, as Latina, I was like, ‘‘I need to come so correct that I cannot be denied,'” Gina Rodriguez said, according to Variety. After noting that her “incredible experience” as a director also resulted in the “highest-rated [episode] of the season,” she said that she intends to direct again next year, which she referred to as “our final season.”

TVLine has reached out to The CW for comment.

New episodes of Jane‘s fourth season currently air Fridays at 9/8c. Averaging a 0.25 demo rating this season, Jane only outperforms fellow CW dramas Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.22), Dynasty (0.21) and Valor (0.21), while its weekly audience of 665,000 only tops Crazy Ex‘s.

Jane fans, would you accept one final season to wrap up everyone’s storylines? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.