TVLine Items: Anna Paquin Is Pop's Flack, BET Casts Whitney and More

Anna Paquin is sinking her teeth into the world of (gasp!) public relations.

The True Blood alum is set to star as Robyn, a London-based public relations executive who lacks clarity in her private life, in the upcoming Pop dramedy Flack.

“Oliver Lansley has written six of the best scripts I’ve ever read,” Paquin said in a statement. “I am incredibly excited about tackling the creative complexities of Flack as an actress.”

Paquin’s previous TV credits also include Bellevue and Alias Grace.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Gabrielle Dennis (Rosewood‘s Pippy) will play the late Whitney Houston in BET’s two-part miniseries The Bobby Brown Story (premiering in September), our sister site Deadline reports.

* Katia Winter (Sleepy Hollow), Michael James Shaw (Limitless) and James Callis (Castlevania) will all be series regulars in CBS’s action-adventure series Blood & Treasure, premiering in summer 2019, per Deadline.

* ABC’s Dancing With the Stars has swapped in The X Factor‘s Andrew Llinares as showrunner for its all-athlete season premiering Monday, April 30 at 8/7c, per THR.com.

* NBC has renewed The Wall for a third season, of 20 episodes.

* Watch a trailer for Netflix’s Alexa & Katie, which follows two best friends navigating high school while one of them undergoes cancer treatment and streams worldwide on Friday, March 23.