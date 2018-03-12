Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Wedding Secrets: Elizabeth Henstridge Shares Who Kept Tearing Up, and More

Elizabeth Henstridge first learned that Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was heading for a very special wedding when her wardrobe for the ABC series suddenly got very… specific.

“I found out when I had a fitting and there were wedding dresses hanging up,” Simmons’ portrayer shares with TVLine. “I thought, ‘OK — I hope I’m marrying Fitz!'” S.H.I.E.L.D. Episode 100 Wedding Album Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Indeed it was the awaited and dare-to-hope-for FitzSimmons wedding that she was dressing up for, to take place in no less than S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s milestone 100th episode. Once Henstridge, her leading man Iain de Caestecker and their castmates were clued in, it was simply a matter of keeping the big day on the down low from other prying eyes. (Just ask Arrow‘s Oliver and Felicity how easily an outdoor ceremony can get spoiled by lookie-loos with iPhones!)

“We filmed the wedding at Disney Ranch [in Placerita Canyon], so it was not open to the public,” Henstridge explains. Plus, “We had all our best Marvel guys on it, to make sure it stayed a nice surprise!”

REWATCH THE WEDDING, THEN READ ON FOR MORE

The magnitude of the event — especially given the myriad curveballs S.H.I.E.L.D. has thrown at the lovebird scientists over four-and-a-half years — was not lost on anyone.

“Chloe [Bennet, who plays Daisy] and I joked before that she would be my bridesmaid, so I loved that she was! We both kept tearing up when I handed her the bouquet. So silly!” recalls Henstridge. Surveying the ceremony as a whole, “I loved that everyone was involved,” she says. “Coulson doing the ceremony…. And the juxtaposition of Deke and Deathlok as two dudes at a wedding was just so perfect.”

All told, “This was a really lovely moment for the team,” the actress adds. “When I read the script, I couldn’t believe they let it run so smoothly!” (As Henstridge very recently said to TVLine on the topic of FitzSimmons possibly tying the knot: “Simmons doesn’t have the best track record of things turning out well!”)

Of course, the aforementioned banter between wedding guests Deke and Deathlok would deftly set up the reveal that the former is in fact FitzSimmons’ grandson — dovetailing very nicely with the part of Jemma’s wedding vows which spoke of “building a family.” Had Henstridge and de Caestecker, like some fans, correctly speculated that the face from the future was their progeny?

“Iain and I had a theory, but no one would ever confirm it — despite our best efforts!” says Henstridge. But now that the truth is out, “I love that plot twist, and it makes for some really fun moments coming up.”

