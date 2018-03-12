Beverly Hills, 90210 'Revival' Eyed?

That noise you hear is Nat updating the specials board at the Peach Pit.

TVLine has confirmed that CBS Television Studios is in very early development on a potential TV series that would reunite Beverly Hills, 90210 vets Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth. According to People.com, the project in question would be based loosely on the iconic Fox soap and find Spelling and Garth playing “exaggerated versions of themselves.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 launched in 1990 on Fox and aired for 10 seasons. CBS, which owns the rights to intellectual property, rebooted the franchise (with the more streamlined title 90210) in 2008 on The CW. It ran for five seasons. In 2013, Spelling and Garth reunited for the short-lived ABC family buddy comedy Mystery Girls.

Spelling hinted at the quasi-revival in an Instagram post over the weekend.