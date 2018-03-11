Scientology Set to Launch TV Network

Leah Remini won’t be amused.

The Church of Scientology is poised to launch its very own 24-hour television network, our sister site Deadline reports. According to a promotional video uploaded to the network’s official Twitter account, The Scientology Network will have its official launch this Monday, March 12 at 8/7c:

three, two, one…HELLO WORLD, and greetings from Scientology Media Productions in Hollywood, CA! It’s TIME for us to tell OUR story… WELCOME to the SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK countdown to launch! pic.twitter.com/PCPaaW9M7c — Scientology Network (@ScientologyTV) March 11, 2018

According to the official website (which includes a countdown clock), the network will have a linear home on DirectTV (channel 320), and a free app is already available to download via Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire and Google Chromecast. A description hints at some of the original programs viewers can expect, including Meet a Scientologist, Voices for Humanity and L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice. The network will also air what the church refers to as “Scientology Principles” films detailing “basic Scientology technology.”

