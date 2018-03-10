Jessica Jones Season 2: We Need to Talk About That Major Twist In Episode 6

Warning: The following post contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, particularly Episodes 6 and 7. If you haven’t watched ’em yet, avert your eyes.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones is a private investigator and general cynic, which means it takes a lot to surprise her.

But in Episode 6 of the Netflix series’ sophomore run, which debuted on Friday, Jessica receives a piece of information that leaves even her at a complete loss for words.

The first half of the season finds Jessica — along with friends Trish and Malcolm — investigating a string of murders that are somehow tied to IGH, the sketchy medical facility that experimented on Jessica after her family’s car accident and ultimately gave her those superpowers.

Near the end of the sixth hour, Jessica finally closes in on the woman she believes to be the killer: a woman who has Jessica’s same super-strength… but turned up to 11. When Jessica locates the woman’s house, though, she heads to the basement, only to find a suspicious childhood photo of herself and her late brother, along with a bottle of perfume that contains a scent she seems to recognize.

Just then, Jessica’s target — the suspected killer (played by Damages‘ Janet McTeer) — enters the room, alongside the doctor that experimented on Jessica when she was young. “I don’t understand,” Jessica says through tears, not understanding why this murderer’s room contains items from her childhood.

“It’s me,” the woman says, pulling off her wig to reveal her bald head, the back of which is significantly burned. “Mom?” Jessica responds, looking completely stunned as the woman — her mother, who was believed to be dead for the last 17 years — nods at her.

And if your TV Spidey senses were telling you this was a ruse, and the woman wasn’t actually Jessica’s mother, Episode 7 clears that up via an emotional origin story, which explains how Jessica’s mom survived that fiery car crash and became the superpowered (and murderous) woman she is now.

With that, I turn it over to you. Did you see this twist coming? Or were you totally shocked? Drop a comment below with your reactions!