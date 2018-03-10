Black-ish: ABC Pulls Political-Themed Episode Over 'Creative Differences'

A political-themed episode of Black-ish that was scheduled to air on Feb. 27 has been indefinitely scrapped by ABC as a result of creative differences with series creator Kenya Barris. The network confirmed the move to TVLine’s sister outlet Variety.

“One of the things that has always made Black-ish so special is how it deftly examines delicate social issues in a way that simultaneously entertains and educates,” an ABC rep said in a statement. “However, on this episode there were creative differences we were unable to resolve.”

The Season 4 installment, titled “Please, Baby, Please,” was reportedly shot in November and featured Anthony Anderson’s Dre improvising a bedtime story to his infant son Devante in which he expresses many of his concerns about the current state of our union. One scene finds Dre and eldest son Junior arguing over the rights of athletes to take a knee during the national anthem at football games.

“Given our creative differences, neither ABC nor I were happy with the direction of the episode and mutually agreed not to air it,” Barris,who also directed the episode, told Variety. “Black-ish is a show that has spoken to all different types of people and brought them closer as a community and I’m so proud of the series.”