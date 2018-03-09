Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Pilot Adds Kelly Rutherford, 3 Others to Cast

Freeform’s search for its Perfectionists has finally come to an end.

The network on Friday announced the full cast of the upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff, which already included Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish — reprising the roles of Alison and Mona, respectively — as well as Descendants’ Sofia Carson, who will be playing a new character named Ava.

Here’s a full rundown of all the new players coming to The Perfectionists:

* Sydney Park (The Walking Dead) will play Caitlin, “the perfect daughter of two perfect mothers” who would one day like to follow in her Senator mother’s footsteps with a career in politics. In addition to being “smart and driven,” Caitlin also “thrives under pressure,” which I imagine she’ll face plenty of on this show.

* Newcomer Eli Brown will play Dylan, a talented cellist who’s “deeply committed to his two passions, his music and his boyfriend Andrew.” As a result of feeling judged in his small hometown, he now “feels the need to be the best in all of his endeavors.”

* Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl) will play Claire Hotchkiss, who — along with her husband — founded Hotchkiss Industries and Beacon Heights University. She believes “perfection is attainable and is the person who pulls the strings behind the scenes to get what she wants.”

* Lastly, General Hospital‘s Hayley Erin will play a “mysterious, unnamed role.”

