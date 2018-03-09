Law & Order's Jeremy Sisto to Star in Dick Wolf's CBS Drama F.B.I.

Just when you think you’re out of the Dick Wolf universe, they pull you right back in: Jeremy Sisto, who starred in Wolf’s Law & Order, has joined the cast of Wolf’s upcoming CBS drama F.B.I., our sister site Deadline is reporting.

F.B.I., starring Zeeko Zaki (Valor) and Connie Nielsen (Boss), centers on the inner workings of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New York office. Sisto will play the Assistant Special Agent in Charge, who serves as the nerve center of the office.

The 13-episode drama from the uber-prolific Wolf earned a straight-to-series order back in September. The Good Wife veteran Craig Turk wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner; Mr. Robot director Niels Arden Oplev has been tapped to helm the pilot and serve as an executive producer.

Sisto played detective Cyrus Lupo on the final three seasons of NBC’s flagship edition of Law & Order, also EP’ed by Wolf. His most prominent TV credits include Suburgatory, Six Feet Under, The Returned and Wicked City.