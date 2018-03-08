The Sopranos Feature Film in Development — But There's a Twist

Fade in from black.

Prolific producer David Chase is set to expand the world of The Sopranos, by way of a 1960s-set prequel film, our sister site Deadline reports.

The script, which is set up at New Line, currently goes by the working title The Many Saints of Newark. The film is set against the backdrop of the Newark riots, when African-Americans and Italian-Americans that populated the city were in conflict. Those conflicts turned bloody once gangsters from each side got involved. Chase penned the script with fellow Sopranos scribe Lawrence Konner.

Some characters from the HBO series may cross over to the prequel film, but none of have been confirmed. Among the most likely are Tony Soprano’s father, Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano, his wife Livia and Uncle Junior.

The Sopranos ushered in a new era of prestige TV drama when it arrived in 1999. It ran for a total of six seasons, and amassed 21 Emmys, five Golden Globes and two Peabody awards. The cast, led by the late James Gandolfini, also included Edie Falco, Steven Van Zandt, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, among others.

Does the idea of a Sopranos prequel pique your interest?