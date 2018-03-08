Suits Spinoff Starring Gina Torres Gets Series Order at USA Network

Jessica Pearson, the floor is officially yours.

USA Network has handed a series order to its as-yet-untitled Suits spinoff starring Gina Torres, the network announced on Thursday. The forthcoming offshoot follows Jessica “as she adjusts to the dirty world of Chicago politics,” per the official logline. Suits EP Daniel Arkin will serve as showrunner, while original series creator Aaron Korsh and Torres will serves as EPs.

“It was an extraordinary pleasure working with Gina on Suits for six years,” Korsh said in a statement. “Beyond her undeniable talent, she is an incredible partner and collaborator, and I always hoped we would work together again. I am sincerely grateful to USA and UCP for giving Dan Arkin, my producing partners at Hypnotic and me the opportunity to continue Jessica Pearson’s journey in this new series that will encapsulate all that our fans love about her and Suits — but with its own distinct story that will be unique to the franchise.”

Ahead of the spinoff, Torres will return to Suits for the two-hour Season 7 finale (airing Wednesday, April 25). That episode will mark the departure of series regulars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle. To fill the void, Grey’s Anatomy vet Katherine Heigl has come onboard as a series regular for Season 8.

Are you excited for the Suits spinoff?