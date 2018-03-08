Star Wars Live-Action TV Series Update: Jon Favreau Set as Writer and EP

May the force be with Jon Favreau. The Iron Man director is set to write and executive-produce the live-action Star Wars series being developed for Disney’s forthcoming streaming service.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy made the announcement on Thursday:

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” she said. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Added Favreau, “If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

Favreau is already a member of the Star Wars family. In addition to his role in the upcoming Solo standalone movie, he voiced Pre Vizsla in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

There is no current timetable for the release of the Star Wars TV series. Disney’s streaming service, which does not yet have a name, is expected to launch in 2019.