Santa Clarita Diet Season 2 Trailer: Drew Barrymore Is Hungry for More

Timothy Olyphant’s Santa Clarita Diet character Joel might’ve said “Til death do us part”… but does that include being undead as well?

In the new trailer for Season 2 of Netflix’s tongue-in-cheek zombie comedy — debuting Friday, March 23 — Joel’s flesh-eating wife Sheila (Drew Barrymore) is chained in the basement and trying to talk their daughter Abby (Liv Hewson) into letting her go: “Think about all the people I haven’t killed! Literally everyone in the world, except three people!” Joel pleads with Sheila to lay low and does his best to accommodate his wife’s new hobby… which means building her a plastic-covered “kill room” when he comes home to a grotesquely blood-spattered kitchen.

The trailer also promises a full menu of new guest stars in Season 2, including Joel McHale as a rival realtor, Psych‘s Maggie Lawson as his wife and Gerald McRaney as a retired Army colonel. (The Hootie and the Blowfish song on the soundtrack is a nice touch, too.) “I don’t want to stop living just because I’m undead,” Sheila exclaims — although one of her fingers flies off when she says that, so that kind of undercuts her point.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet, then hit the comments to share your first impressions.