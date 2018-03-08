Netflix's Sabrina Adds Bronson Pinchot to Play Villainous Principal

Are we excited about the latest casting news for Netflix’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch series? Of course we are: Don’t be ridiculous.

Bronson Pinchot — yes, of Perfect Strangers fame — has signed on to join the cast of the untitled Riverdale offshoot in a recurring role, according to our sister site Deadline. He’ll play George Hawthorne, the villainous, Puritanical principal of Baxter High, who regularly clashes with Sabrina and her friends.

Mad Men veteran Kiernan Shipka will play the title role of Sabrina in the still-untitled reboot, which shifted from The CW to Netflix in December with a two-season order. The supporting cast includes Lucy Davis (Better Things) and Miranda Otto (Homeland, 24: Legacy) as Sabrina’s aunts Hildy and Zelda, along with Richard Coyle (Covert Affairs) as the evil Father Lockwood.

Best known for playing wide-eyed immigrant Balki Bartokomous on the ’80s ABC sitcom Perfect Strangers, Pinchot recently appeared on Ray Donovan, The Mysteries of Laura, NCIS and Hawaii Five-0.

