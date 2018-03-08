Pilot News: SVU Vet Joins Suspicion, CSI Alum Boards Chiefs and More

Former Law & Order: SVU cast member Raul Esparza has lined up a new TV role: The actor — who left SVU last month — will co-star in the NBC drama pilot Suspicion, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Hitchcockian thriller is about a man named Danny (13 Reasons Why‘s Derek Luke) who is coerced into working as an informant for the FBI to earn back his freedom. Esparza will play Tom Carter, who bonds instantly with Danny when the two realize they share similar histories.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Jorja Fox (CSI) will star in the CBS drama Chiefs, which follows three female Chiefs of Police in L.A. County.

* Scott Cohen (Gilmore Girls) has joined the Marcia Clark-produced ABC drama The Fix, playing an extremely confident defense lawyer.

* Jane Leeves (Hot in Cleveland, Frasier) has been cast in an untitled Fox comedy about the friendship between a playboy dad (Nash Bridges‘ Don Johnson) and his daughter (Barely Famous‘ Erin Foster), and what happens when he falls for her best friend (Sleepy Hollow‘s Janina Gavankar). Leeves will play the chic and confident ex-wife.

* Blake Anderson (Workaholics) has been tapped for the NBC comedy Like Family, which follows Aubrey (You’re the Worst‘s Kether Donohue) and Artie (You’re the Worst‘s Brandon Mychal Smith), who formed a tight, sibling-like bond in foster care, but are discovering that such closeness makes adulthood even more complicated.