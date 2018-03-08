The Librarians Cancelled by TNT After 4 Seasons, Will Seek New Home

TNT has closed the book on The Librarians.

Executive producer Dean Devlin shared the news on Twitter Thursday evening, saying he had just gotten the official word and “will immediately begin the process of trying to move the show elsewhere.”

(This is where I remind everyone that Netflix hasn’t saved a freshly cancelled show in more than three years, while Hulu’s last “rescue” was The Mindy Project circa May 2015.)

The Librarians‘ hushing by TNT comes one month after its Season 4 finale and just days after recurring player/executive producer Noah Wyle booked a lead role in a CBS pilot.

The news also comes not long after Major Crimes wrapped its own final season, while there has been buzz that The Last Ship will embark on its final mission this summer. TNT’s remaining dramas include Good Behavior, Claws, Animal Kingdom (returning this summer) and The Alienist (currently airing Season 1).