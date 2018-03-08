Days of Our Lives Renewed at NBC

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the Days of Our Lives renewals at NBC: The long-running soap has secured a Season 54 (!) pickup from the network, TVLine has learned exclusively.

“We’re very excited about having more great Days in Salem,” said Bruce Evans, NBC executive vice president, current programming said via statement. “[Executive producer] Ken Corday and his team continue to tell stories with which the Days loyal audience feels a deep connection. We congratulate them on their remarkable daytime legacy and look forward to what they have planned for the new season.”

Days premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965 and expanded to an hour a decade later. It has won 52 Emmy awards. In 2017, the sudser aired its 13,000th episode.

“We’re thrilled that the sands will continue flowing through the hourglass for yet another year,” Corday added in his statement. “We are most grateful to NBC and Sony for their continued support of Days of Our Lives. Buckle up, because we have some exciting and compelling new stories coming to Salem this season.”