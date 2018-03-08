TVLine Items: Dichen Lachman Enters Kingdom, SIX Season 2 Date and More

Dichen Lachman is adding Animal Kingdom to her ever-growing resume of TV roles.

Most recently seen in Netflix’s Altered Carbon, Lachman will recur during Season 3 of the TNT drama as Frankie, the edgy, free-spirited and dangerous girlfriend of Deran’s estranged stepfather Billy (to be played by Rescue Me‘s Denis Leary), per Deadline.

Lachman’s previous TV credits include The Last Ship, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Dollhouse and Shameless.

Animal Kingdom returns sometime this summer.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* History’s SEAL team drama SIX will return for Season 2 on Monday, May 28 at 10/9c.

* Making It, NBC’s crafting competition series from Parks and Recreation alums Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, will premiere on Tuesday, July 31 at 10 pm.

* Alex Karpovsky (Girls) has been cast as a series regular in Amazon’s Homecoming, as a life coach opposite Julia Roberts, Deadline reports.

* VICE will return to HBO for a 35-episode Season 6 on Friday, April 6 at 11 pm.

* Showtime has extended Our Cartoon President‘s first term by seven episodes, to air this summer. The current run’s finale is set to air Sunday, April 8.

* Watch a trailer for Season 2 of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, streaming Wednesday, April 25.