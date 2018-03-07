Pilot News: Originals Vet's NBC Drama, PLL Star Joins Fox FBI Series and More

Yusuf Gatewood is preparing for life after The Originals.

The actor — who plays Vincent Griffith on the concluding CW series — has landed a lead role in the NBC drama pilot In Between Lives, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project follows a mysterious young woman (No Activity‘s Harriet Dyer) who reluctantly uses her gift of clairvoyance to help a veteran LAPD detective and a damaged ex-FBI outsider (Gatewood) solve unnerving and challenging cases.

In other pilot casting news:

* Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars) has been cast in Fox’s untitled FBI drama as a preppy and privileged co-worker of Katie Holmes’ special agent.

* Kether Donohue will star opposite her You’re the Worst castmate Brandon Mychal Smith in the NBC comedy Like Family. The potential series centers on Aubrey (Donohue) and Artie (Smith), who formed a tight, sibling-like bond in foster care, but are discovering that such closeness makes adulthood even more complicated.

* Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva) will star in an untitled ABC comedy inspired by writer Bobby Bowman’s childhood growing up with a father with mental illness. Elliott will play the mom of a dysfunctional family that perseveres despite their differences and finds happiness in unexpected places.

* Michael Beach (The 100) has joined ABC’s untitled drama about the lives of five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD. Beach will play husband to one of the siblings.

* Khandi Alexander (Scandal, Treme) has landed a role in ABC’s Get Christie Love reboot, playing a veteran intelligence agent and the head of Christie’s unit.

* Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair) has been cast in the ABC drama Salvage as a deputy, TVLine has learned.

* Ben Lawson (Designated Survivor) will co-star in ABC’s cosmetics marketing dramedy False Profits as a hot TJ Maxx building manager who has a flirty relationship with Bellamy Young’s character.