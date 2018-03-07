The CW Adds The Outpost Fantasy Drama Series to Summer Lineup

Has The CW found its next great female heroine?

The network has acquired The Outpost, a 10-episode fantasy drama from Arrowstorm and Electric Entertainment, TVLine has learned. The series centers around Talon (Ash vs. Evil Dead‘s Jessica Green), the last surviving member of a race known as the Blackbloods.

The Outpost‘s official description is as follows:

Years after her entire village is destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator.

–

(Well, that escalated quickly.)

The Outpost — which hails from executive producers Dean Devlin (Stargate), Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1), Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin — also stars Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse, Andrew Howard, Anand Desai-Barochia and Robyn Malcolm.

A U.S. premiere date will be announced at a later time. Outside of the States, The Outpost will premiere on Syfy channels in the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Latin America, Poland, the Balkans, Middle East, Africa and Australia.

Your thoughts on The Outpost? Drop ’em in a comment below.