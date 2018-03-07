The Good Doctor Renewed for Season 2

ABC is riding high(more) on The Good Doctor, renewing the hit medical drama for a second season.

The announcement was made Wednesday on the show’s social media accounts:

The doctor is in for a SECOND season! Congratulations to #TheGoodDoctor!!! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/2qTiDhiERO — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) March 7, 2018

The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel) as Shaun Murphy, an autistic young surgeon who moves to California to work at a prestigious hospital. The show’s cast also includes Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Irene Keng, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff and Tamlyn Tomita.

Season to date, The Good Doctor is averaging 10 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, making it ABC’s most watched and second highest-rated program (behind Grey’s Anatomy). Its freshman run resumes Monday, March 12 at 10/9c,with its finale set to air March 26.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air Mondays at 10/9c, with its finale currently penciled in for March 26.