TVLine Items: Once Vet Returns, New Blue's Clues, Renewed Jokers and More

Once Upon a Time‘s “farewell tour” continues to add more classics to its setlist.

Beverley Elliott — who recurred on the ABC drama since Day 1 but has not been since last May’s finale — is set to reprise her role as Granny in Episode 20, which as previously reported features former original cast member Jared Gilmore back as younger Henry Mills.

Elliott touted her return via Instagram:

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues is being revived with a fresh look, 20 more episodes and a new host (casting gets underway this month; click here for details).

* Jack Quaid (Vinyl, The Hunger Games’ Marvel) has boarded Amazon’s adaptation of the comic book series The Boys as Hughie, Deadline reports.

* Impractical Jokers has been renewed by TruTV for a 26-episode Season 8, per Deadline.

* Former FBI director James Comey will appear on Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, April 17 — the same day that Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty is released, Variety reports.

* Watch a trailer for Season 2 of the Melissa McCarthy-produced Nobodies, premiering on Paramount Network (fka Spike TV) on Thursday, March 29 at 10 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?