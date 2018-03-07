Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to Shoot Season 2 Premiere On Location in Paris

We’re about to find out of Midge Maisel’s unique brand of shtick translates overseas. Sources reveal to TVLine exclusively that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be shooting its Season 2 premiere on location in Paris.

Details on the story line are being kept under lock and key, but insiders reveal that several cast members — including, of course, the series’ titular, Golden Globe-winning leading lady Rachel Brosnahan — will be making the trek. The episode will be written and directed by series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Mrs. Maisel is coming off of a very successful awards season, having won the top comedy prize at this year’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards. Both groups also recognized Brosnahan with the Best Actress trophy. Look for Amazon to mount a major Emmy campaign for the series this spring.

Buoyed by the pilot’s rapturous audience reviews, Amazon handed Mrs. Maisel an unprecedented two-season series order last April. Season 2 is expected to bow later this year.