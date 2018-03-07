Ratings: This Is Us Slips, Kevin Finale Ticks Up With Bachelor Lead-In

NBC’s This Is Us this Tuesday drew 8.8 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating, down 9 and 12 percent week-to-week to mark its second-lowest numbers (besting only last Halloween).

That said, This Is Us topped ABC’s Bachelor: After the Final Rose special in the 9 o’clock hour.

Bookending the family drama, The Voice (9.9 mil/2.1) slipped three tenths versus last Tuesday, while Chicago Med (7.1 mil/1.4) was steady.

Elsewhere….

ABC | After the Final Rose (7.7 mil/2.2) dipped from last year to mark all-time lows. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2.6 mil/0.7) ticked up with its (season? series?) finale to match its freshman average.

CBS | NCIS (12.8 mil/1.4) rose two tenths from last week’s series low, while Bull (10 mil/1.1) and New Orleans (8.3 mil/0.9) were steady.

RELATEDThe Flash Delivers Best Episode of the Season

THE CW | The Flash (2 mil/0.7) dipped to its second-smallest audience ever while holding onto last week’s demo low. Black Lightning (1.5 mil/0.5) hit a new audience low while steady in the demo.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (4 mil/1.0), LA to Vegas (2.1 mil/0.7) and The Mick (1.7 mil/0.6) each dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.