The Next Bachelorette Is... Becca Kufrin

It was the most anti-climactic announcement ever! Bachelor winner runner-up Becca Kufrin is officially the next star of The Bachelorette.

Her “casting” was confirmed during Tuesday’s The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose special. “I want to be the best damn Bachelorette I can be,” gushed Kufrin, who, in Monday’s Bachelor finale, was proposed to — and then dumped — by Arie Luyendyk Jr.. “I want to find love. I want to meet so many amazing guys. I’m ready to do this.”

The other big headline coming out of After the Rose: Luyendyk popped the question to Lauren Burnham (aka the original runner-up).