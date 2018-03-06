Roswell Reboot: The Vampire Diaries' Michael Trevino Joins Pilot Cast

Here’s some howling good news for Vampire Diaries fans: Michael Trevino has landed a role on The CW’s Roswell reboot, TVLine has learned.

The former Mystic Falls werewolf/hybrid/etc. will play Kyle Valenti in the potential series, which retells the original WB/UPN sci-fi saga with an immigration twist.

Kyle is popular and the son of the town sheriff, but he begins to question his charmed life after learning some horrible things that have happened in his family’s past.

The potential series — penned by Originals scribe Carina Adly MacKenzie — centers on Liz Ortecho (Grey’s Anatomy’s Jeanine Mason), a jaded biomedical researcher and the daughter of undocumented immigrants who is haunted by a tragic incident. She discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush (played by The Originals‘ Nathan Parsons): He’s an alien.

The cast also includes Tyler Blackburn (Pretty Little Liars), a member of the military (with secrets of his own) who is recently returned from the Middle East.

In addition to TVD, Trevino’s TV resumé includes The Originals, The Riches and Bones.