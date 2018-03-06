Pilot News: Peter Gallagher Is POTUS, Connie Nielsen Joins F.B.I. and More

Peter Gallagher is getting presidential.

The Covert Affairs and O.C. alum will co-star in the CBS drama pilot Main Justice as the President of the United States, our sister site Deadline reports.

Fargo‘s Bokeem Woodbine headlines the project, which is inspired by the life and work of Eric Holder, the first African-American Attorney General of the United States.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

*Law & Order: SVU veteran Connie Nielsen is reteaming with producer Dick Wolf for the straight-to-series CBS drama F.B.I., which chronicles the inner workings of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New York office. The actress will play the Special Agent in Charge, who is deeply respected as a boss.

* Allison Miller (Incorporated, Go On) and Stephanie Szostak (Satisfaction) have joined the ABC ensemble drama A Million Little Things, about a group of friends who get the wake-up call they needed to start living when one of them unexpectedly dies. Szostak will play the widow, while Miller will portray a therapist.