Noah Wyle to Star in CBS Pilot Red Line

Paging Dr. Carter… Dr. Carter, please report back to our TV screens.

ER star Noah Wyle has signed on to play the lead role in the CBS drama pilot Red Line, TVLine has learned. Wyle will play Daniel Calder, a high school teacher whose black husband is shot and killed by a white Chicago police officer, leaving him a single parent to their adopted daughter.

Red Line, co-created by Caitlin Parrish (Supergirl) and Erica Weiss, follows three families in the aftermath of that fateful police shooting, all of whom are affected in different ways. A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay and uber-producer Greg Berlanti are onboard as executive producers. Wyle joins a cast that already includes Noel Fisher (Shameless), who’ll play the white Chicago cop.

Wyle, of course, is best known for his role as Dr. John Carter on the NBC hit medical drama ER, which he played from 1994 to 2009. Following that, Wyle had starring roles on TNT’s alien-invasion drama Falling Skies and adventure series The Librarians. Recently, he’s appeared on Angie Tribeca and Drunk History.