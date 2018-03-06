Good Omens: Nick Offerman Joins Amazon's Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Amazon has made a devilishly fitting addition to its Good Omens cast: Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman will appear in the forthcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s fantasy novel.

Offerman will play the father of Warlock Dowling, a child who is mistakenly believed to be the Antichrist. Gaiman announced the casting on Twitter Tuesday morning:

Seen here testing local drums for a 2 year old for volume+suitability (none of them were loud enough): our Secret Guest Star. Ladies, Gentlemen & All Others, as the father (sort of) of Warlock Dowling, the (Not-) Antichrist,I present the temporarily beardless Mr @Nick_Offerman. pic.twitter.com/SLen4qKs7b — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 6, 2018

“There may not be anyone alive who can deadpan a line quite as well as Nick Offerman,” Gaiman said in a statement. ”He’s a terrific performer, and has to say a lot of things in Good Omens that are humanly impossible to deliver with a straight face. Fortunately, Nick is not entirely human.”

Good Omens takes place in 2018 when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan. However, Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel (played by Masters of Sex‘s Michael Sheen), and Crowley, a fast-living demon (Doctor Who‘s David Tennant) — both of whom have lived amongst Earth’s mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle — are not actually looking forward to the coming war.

Thus far, Good Omens‘ cast also includes Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Mireille Enos (The Catch), Yusuf Gatewood (The Originals) and Adria Arjona (Emerald City). It is slated for a 2019 premiere.