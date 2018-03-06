NBC's World of Dance, Ninja Warrior and AGT Get Summer Return Dates

NBC’s summertime reality slate will put its best foot forward on Tuesday, May 29, when the freshman hit World of Dance kicks off its second season.

Exec-produced by judge Jennifer Lopez, World of Dance last summer averaged 10.1 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating (in Live+7 numbers), making it the summer’s No. 1 new show in both measures. It returns May 29 at 10/9c, leading out of the two-hour Season 13 premiere of America’s Got Talent.

Then on Wednesday, May 30, American Ninja Warrior‘s seventh season gets swinging at 8 pm, followed at 10 pm by the Season 4 premiere of Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

Ninja Warrior will move to its usual Mondays-at-8 slot starting June 18.

