TVLine Items: The Oscars' Rejected Superhero Snubs Song and More

The Lonely Island produced and pitched a comical song to air during Sunday’s Oscars, but the telecast’s producers weren’t on board.

“Why Not Me?” would have featured the stars of superhero and horror films — including Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise — as well as R-rated comedies singing about how they deserve recognition, too.

Producers of the 90th Academy Awards alas passed, citing financial and logistical reasons, it is explained in the opening scrawl for the storyboard demo embedded above.

* In his first interview since being fired by President Trump, Former FBI Director James Comey will sit down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos during 20/20 on Sunday, April 15 at 10/9c.

* Andrew Lloyd Webber: Tribute to a Superstar will air on NBC on Wednesday, March 20 at 10 pm, featuring appearances from Glenn Close, John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda in honor of the Broadway composer’s 70th birthday.

* Season 3 of WAKFU, an animated series, will be available worldwide on Netflix on Sunday, April 1 after a successful run in France.

* Hiding in Time, a comic series by Christopher E. Long and Ryan Winn in which time travel exists, is being developed into a television series by MGM Television, per Deadline.

