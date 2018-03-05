Once Upon a Time's Rebecca Mader Cast in NBC Comedy Pilot Like Family

Once Upon a Time‘s Wicked Witch is lightening things up. Rebecca Mader — who plays the iconic spell-caster on the aforementioned ABC fantasy drama — has joined the NBC comedy pilot Like Family, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series follows Artie (You’re the Worst‘s Brandon Mychal Smith) and Aubrey (casting TBA), who formed a tight, sibling-like bond in foster care, but are discovering that such closeness makes adulthood even more complicated. Suzanne Martin (Hot in Cleveland) penned the pilot, which will be executive-produced by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner (Grimm).

Mader will co-star as Camille, who is described as someone who will do absolutely anything to stay young and beautiful. She writes a rich lady-type blog, makes rich lady candles, has rich lady friends and rich lady problems.

In addition to her multi-season run on Once Upon a Time (which will air its series finale this spring), Mader’s TV credits include Work It, No Ordinary Family and Lost.