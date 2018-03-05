Charmed: Madeleine Mantock Set as Third and Final Sister in CW Reboot

Get ready to invoke the power of three: The CW’s Charmed reboot has cast its last supernatural sibling.

Madeleine Mantock (The Tomorrow People) will play Macy in the potential series, TVLine has learned. The character is an über-smart geneticist who’s very down-to-earth, driven… and completely gobsmacked when she learns that the supernatural world actually exists.

The original version of the witchy drama aired on The WB from 1998 to 2006 and starred Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs and (toward the end) Rose McGowan. The update will follow a trio of sisters who live in a college town and discover that they’ve got hidden powers.

Jane the Virgin‘s Jennie Urman will executive-produce, with Jane scribes Amy Rardin and Jessica O’Toole writing the pilot.

Mantock’s casting rounds out an ensemble that includes Melonie Diaz (VH1’s The Breaks) as Macy’s lesbian sister Mel and Sarah Jeffery (Shades of Blue) as Macy’s college-freshman sister Madison, as well as Ser’Darius Blain (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Rupert Evans (Man in the High Castle).

In addition to playing Tomorrow People‘s Astrid, Mantock’s TV credits include AMC’s Into the Badlands and the British medical drama Casualty.