Black Mirror Renewed for Season 5

Yay! Another season of an ever-growing dread that the modern world is going to be the end of all of us!
Netflix has renewed its sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror for Season 5, the streaming video service announced Monday.
A vague-yet-seriously-foreboding video accompanied the announcement, via the show’s Twitter account:
Season 4 of the series featured the critically acclaimed episode USS Callister, which starred several familiar faces (including How I Met Your Mother‘s Cristin Milioti, Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson, Chewing Gum‘s Michaela Coel and Friday Night Lights‘ Jesse Plemons) and took place in a Star Trek-inspired setting. In January, Simpson said he’d “heard buzzes” about the episode getting its own spinoff series, “but I don’t believe anything until I’m working on set.”