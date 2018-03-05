Black Mirror Renewed for Season 5

Yay! Another season of an ever-growing dread that the modern world is going to be the end of all of us!

Netflix has renewed its sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror for Season 5, the streaming video service announced Monday.

A vague-yet-seriously-foreboding video accompanied the announcement, via the show’s Twitter account:

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

Season 4 of the series featured the critically acclaimed episode USS Callister, which starred several familiar faces (including How I Met Your Mother‘s Cristin Milioti, Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson, Chewing Gum‘s Michaela Coel and Friday Night Lights‘ Jesse Plemons) and took place in a Star Trek-inspired setting. In January, Simpson said he’d “heard buzzes” about the episode getting its own spinoff series, “but I don’t believe anything until I’m working on set.”