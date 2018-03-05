Beth Behrs Our People
Beth Behrs to Star in Our People, Fox Comedy Pilot From Lee Daniels

2 Broke GirlsBeth Behrs is headed for another culture clash, signing on to star in Lee Daniels’ Fox comedy pilot Our People, TVLine has learned. Based on the Israeli format Nevsu: A Young Multi-Cultural Couple, the potential single-camera series centers on a married couple with deeply divergent backgrounds: he’s from a bombastic African family; she’s from a mid-western family. Together, they try to build a normal life together — though nobody can agree what “normal” means.

Behrs will play the “mid-western firecracker” half of the couple, Jenny. Casting for her onscreen husband-to-be, Abel, continues. Lea Thompson (Switched at Birth) was previously tapped to co-star as the mother of Behrs’ Jenny.

Vali Chandrasekaran (Modern Family) penned the pilot script and serves as an EP alongside Daniels.

Behrs’ casting comes two weeks after her ex-2 Broke Girls partner in crime, Kat Dennings,  entered the pilot season fray with a starring role in ABC’s workplace comedy How May We Hate You?

