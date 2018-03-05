Beth Behrs to Star in Our People, Fox Comedy Pilot From Lee Daniels

2 Broke Girls‘ Beth Behrs is headed for another culture clash, signing on to star in Lee Daniels’ Fox comedy pilot Our People, TVLine has learned. Based on the Israeli format Nevsu: A Young Multi-Cultural Couple, the potential single-camera series centers on a married couple with deeply divergent backgrounds: he’s from a bombastic African family; she’s from a mid-western family. Together, they try to build a normal life together — though nobody can agree what “normal” means.

Behrs will play the “mid-western firecracker” half of the couple, Jenny. Casting for her onscreen husband-to-be, Abel, continues. Lea Thompson (Switched at Birth) was previously tapped to co-star as the mother of Behrs’ Jenny.

Vali Chandrasekaran (Modern Family) penned the pilot script and serves as an EP alongside Daniels.

Behrs’ casting comes two weeks after her ex-2 Broke Girls partner in crime, Kat Dennings, entered the pilot season fray with a starring role in ABC’s workplace comedy How May We Hate You?