Roseanne Season 10 Trailer: Watch the First Footage From ABC's Revival

Hollywood’s biggest night was just upstaged by a commercial for one of TV’s most highly anticipated revivals.

ABC on Sunday unveiled the trailer for Roseanne Season 10 during the 90th Academy Awards. The minute-long tease contains the first actual footage from the sitcom’s return, which kicks off with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, March 27, at 8/7c. Clips include Roseanne yelling at Dan to make sure he’s not dead; Becky taking all the photos off the wall that harken back to when her parents were fat; and Beverly looking on as the rest of the family partakes in a cake-eating contest.

The limited run catches up with the Conner clan nearly 21 years after that controversial series Season 9 finale. Returning series regulars include Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky No. 1) and Michael Fishman (D.J.). Joining them are Shameless‘ Emma Kenney (as David and Darlene’s daughter Harris), and newcomers Ames McNamara (as Harris’ younger brother Mark) and Jayden Rey (as D.J.’s daughter Mary).

Guest stars include Johnny Galecki (David), Sarah Chalke (fka Becky No. 2, but will now play Andrea), Estelle Parsons (Beverly), Natalie West (Crystal), Sandra Bernhard (Nancy), James Pickens Jr. (Chuck) and Adilah Barnes (Anne Marie).

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments with your thoughts.