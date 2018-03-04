Oscars 2018: And the Winners Are....

The Oscars are being held this Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, in a ceremony broadcast live on ABC and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Heading into the gala, Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy drama The Shape of Water led the pack with 13 total nominations. TVLine is denoting the winners below, as announced.
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Christopher Plummer (All the Money In the World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) — WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya) — WINNER
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Best Directing
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Animated Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco — WINNER
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus — WINNER
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Documentary Short Subject
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 — WINNER
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk — WINNER
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Foreign-Language Film
A Fantastic Woman — WINNER
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour — WINNER
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Best Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Song
“Mighty River” (Mudbound)
“Mystery of Love” (Call Me By Your Name)
“Remember Me” (Coco)
“Stand Up For Something” (Marshall)
“This Is Me” (The Greatest Showman)
Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water — WINNER
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread — WINNER
Best Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball — WINNER
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Live-Action Short Film
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child — WINNER
Watu Wote/All of Us
Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk — WINNER
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049 — WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes