Oscars Red Carpet 2018: The Best, Worst and Biggest WTF Moments

You never really know what to expect from the Academy Awards red carpet, but this year’s (seemingly endless) telecast proved especially unpredictable.

After all, with so many issues at the forefront of people’s minds — the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements, just to name a few — it was anyone’s guess how the actors and actresses would spend their screen time. And that’s to say nothing of the fact that Ryan Seacrest, who led E!’s red carpet coverage, was recently accused of sexual misconduct, himself.

Truth be told, both E! and ABC served up pretty snoozy carpet coverage, but we still did our best to pull out a few memorable moments from their combined broadcasts.

Browse our gallery of stand-out moments — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own thoughts below.