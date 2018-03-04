Oscars 2018: The 22 Best, Worst and Most Wildly Inspiring Moments

This year’s Oscars didn’t end with a gigantic mix-up and lots of confusion over Best Picture, but it did include a field trip full of famous faces and a stirring #TimesUp call to action — and we want to make sure you didn’t miss any of the buzzy bits.

The 90th annual evening of film accolades, presided over for the second year in a row by Jimmy Kimmel, provided the usual array of silly slip-ups, musical moments and touching tributes. And even though we suspected that Kimmel would pull off some kind of stunt to follow up on last year’s tour-bus visit, we have to admit: When he led Star Wars‘ Mark Hamil, Wonder Woman‘s Gal Godot, Call Me By Your Name‘s Armie Hammer and a bunch more stars to the theater across the street to surprise everyday moviegoers, it made us a little giddy. (C’mon, who wouldn’t fanboy/girl out if Wonder Woman herself showed up next to your seat and handed you a pack of Junior Mints?)

We’ve gathered a bunch of snapshots from the evening, some amazing, some cringeworthy, some just plain confusing. Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our picks, then hit the comments and tell us which moments we left out that you may have included.