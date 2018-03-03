Ratings: Blindspot Eyes Season High, Once Opens Final Run With Series Lows

NBC’s Blindspot on Friday night drew 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, ticking up in the demo from its last fresh episode to match its season high.

Leading out of that, Taken (2.44 mil/0.5) was also up a tenth. Both NBC dramas, however, dipped just a bit to their smallest audiences ever.

Over on ABC, Once Upon a Time opened its final stretch of episodes with 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, ticking down on both counts from its winter finale to mark new series lows. Leading out of that, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1.9 mil/0.5) also dipped, tying its all-time demo low.

Elsewhere….

CBS | MacGyver (7 mil/0.8) and Hawaii Five-0 (8 mil/0.9) both ticked down to match their series lows, while Blue Bloods (8.9 mil/0.9) held steady.

THE CW | Leading out an iZombie rerun, Jane the Virgin (590K/0.2) slipped 25 percent to its smallest audience ever while dipping a precious tenth to match its demo low.

FOX | A double helping of MasterChef Junior did 3.4 mil/1.0 (topping the night in the demo) and then 3.4 mil/0.9.

