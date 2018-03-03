David Ogden Stiers, Emmy Nominee From M*A*S*H, Dead at 75

David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on the classic TV show M*A*S*H, has died at the age of 75, The Oregonian reports. According to his agent, Mitchell Stubbs, the actor died peacefully in his Newport, Ore., home after a battle with bladder cancer.

Stiers first joined M*A*S*H in its sixth season, filling the void left by Larry Linville’s Major Frank Burns, who departed the series at the end of Season 5. Stiers received back-to-back Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1981 and 1982. He earned his third nomination in 1984 for his supporting role as William Milligan Sloane, founder of the U.S. Olympic Committee, in the NBC miniseries The First Olympics: Athens 1896.

After M*A*S*H, Stiers remained a regular presence on the small-screen. He guest-starred on episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Matlock, Touched by an Angel, Wings, Frasier and Murder, She Wrote; he also recurred as Oberoth on Stargate Atlantis, and as Mr. Bauer on Two Guys and a Girl. In addition, he portrayed District Attorney Michael Reston in eight Perry Mason TV movies.

Stiers’ last series regular gig came in 2002, when he began playing Reverend Eugene Purdy in the USA Network sci-fi drama The Dead Zone. In 2015, he guest-starred in two episodes of TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles, portraying Maura Isles’ adoptive father, Arthur.

In addition to his live-action work, Stiers was a successful voice actor, most notably voicing Cogsworth in Disney’s 1991 classic Beauty and the Beast. Additional credits included Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Lilo & Stitch.