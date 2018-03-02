Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington to Star in Little Fires Everywhere Series

Looks like Kerry Washington‘s post-Scandal career is going to involve putting out Little Fires Everywhere.

Washington and Reese Witherspoon will star in and executive-produce a TV-series adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel, per The Hollywood Reporter. The project is currently considering offers from a bunch of streaming sites and premium cable networks.

Little Fires Everywhere is set in the upscale community of Shaker Heights, Ohio, in the 1990s and follows what happens after a single mother and her teenage daughter rent a home nearby.

ABC Studios will produce the series. Liz Tigelaar (Casual) will be showrunner in addition to executive-producing and writing the script.

Little Fires Everywhere is the latest in recent flurry of TV projects for Witherspoon. Her drama about a broadcast TV morning show, in which she’ll star with Jennifer Aniston, landed a two-season series order at Apple in November. She’s producing an comedy starring Saturday Night Live vet Kristen Wiig, also for Apple. And she’ll reprise her role of Madeline when HBO’s Big Little Lies returns for Season 2.