Pilot News: Noel Fisher Joins Red Line, Office Vet's ABC Comedy and More

Shameless vet Noel Fisher is headed back to the Windy City.

The actor will co-star in the CBS drama pilot Red Line as a Chicago cop who shot an African-American doctor in a convenience store, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series will follow three different families that have a connection to the case as the story is told from each of their perspectives.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Angela Kinsey (The Office) will star opposite Kat Dennings in an untitled ABC comedy about two guest-services associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and patrons they’re stuck with. Kinsey will play one of the hotel’s employees, who has the worst luck.

* Cedric the Entertainer (The Soul Man) has come aboard the CBS comedy Welcome to the Neighborhood playing neighbor to a nice Midwestern family in a tough area of L.A.

* Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) has joined NBC’s So Close, a comedy about hopeless romantics Riley and Kyle (Kleier), who are close to settling for the wrong partner, unaware that they live only blocks apart and may be each other’s soul mates. The actor will play Riley’s closest friend

* Ethan Peck (10 Things I Hate About You) and Jon Ecker (Queen of the South) have landed the male leads in the ABC drama For Love, which centers on a female journalist who receives a phone call from her murdered fiancé (Ecker). Peck will portray her current boyfriend.

* Paula Newsome (NCIS) has joined NBC’s Suspicion, a thriller about a man (13 Reasons Why‘s Derek Luke) who is forced to infiltrate a world of violence and corruption to protect his family. The actress will play an agent who makes Luke’s character uneasy.

* Josh Helman (Wayward Pines) has been cast in The CW’s comedic drama The End of the World as We Know It as a rugged space-cop from another galaxy.

* Ben Aldridge (Reign) is back at The CW, with a role in the revenge-drama Skinny Dip.