TVLine Items: Kardashian's Prankster Kids, Arrested Development and More

Kim Kardashian is looking to unleash some pint-sized pranksters.

The reality star is executive-producing You Kiddin’ Me, a 10-episode prank series for Facebook Watch that is inspired by her own family’s antics and which will show children in charge of celebrities.

“I know from firsthand experience that children are wise beyond their years and can come up with the craziest things, so imagine how funny it will be to see them make all the decisions,” Kardashian said in a statement cited by THR.com.

* Fixer Upper‘s Chip and Joanna Gaines have a new show coming to HGTV. Fixer Upper: Behind the Design which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how they complete each renovation project, with the first of 15 episodes airing Tuesday, April 10 at 8/7c, EW.com reports.

* All episodes of The Trade, a five-part documentary series on the opioid epidemic, are now available free for non-subscribers on the Showtime website.

* Ron Howard confirmed via Twitter that he will return as narrator for the fifth season of Arrested Development on Netflix.

