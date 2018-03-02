Jessica Alba to Play Gabrielle Union's Partner in NBC's Bad Boys Spinoff

Can we start calling this project Bad Girls?

Jessica Alba will team up with Gabrielle Union to star in NBC’s untitled Bad Boys spinoff, TVLine has learned. Alba will play Nancy McKenna, an Army veteran and detective who’s the partner of Union’s lead character Syd Burnett. (Alba will also serve as an executive producer on the series.) After spending much of the past decade in Iraq and Afghanistan, Nancy is now raising two preteen stepkids with her husband.

Union will reprise the role she played in the big-screen 2003 blockbuster Bad Boys II, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. (Syd was a DEA undercover operative and the sister of Lawrence’s character Marcus.) Original film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is onboard as an executive producer of the new series, which earned a pilot order back in October.

This marks the first series-regular role for Alba since she starred in the James Cameron-produced sci-fi drama Dark Angel that ran on Fox from 2000 to 2002. Since then, she’s starred in films like Fantastic Four, Sin City and Machete and made appearances on Entourage, The Office, The Spoils of Babylon and Barely Famous.