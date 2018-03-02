Ratings: HTGAWM Hits Season Highs With Xover, Gotham Returns Steady

How to Get Away With Murder‘s half of Thursday’s crossover with Scandal drew 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, surging 27 and 38 percent from its last fresh episode to hit and tie season highs.

Scandal itself (5.1 mil/1.3) was up 11 and 18 percent, while Grey’s Anatomy (7.5 mil/2.0) was steady.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supernatural (1.63 mil/0.6) and Arrow (1.18 mil/0.4) each dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

FOX | Gotham returned from its three-month break with 2.6 mil/0.8, holding onto its midseason finale’s series lows. Showtime at the Apollo did 2.5 mil/0.6.

CBS | The Big Bang Theory (13.6 mil/2.5) slipped 14 percent in the demo, tying its series low. Young Sheldon (12.4 mil/2.21) was down two tenths, Mom (9 mil/1.5) was steady and Life in Pieces (6.5 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth. S.W.A.T. (5.3 mil/0.9) hit and tied season lows.

NBC | Superstore (3.5 mil/1.0) and Will & Grace (4.1 mil/1.1) each returned down a tenth, with the latter tying its revival low. A double dip of A.P. Bio did 2.7 mil/0.8 and then 2.8 mil/0.7. Chicago Fire (5.6 mil/1.1) was up a tenth in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.